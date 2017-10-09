La La Land Director Damien Chazelle Is Engaged to 'Love of His Life' Olivia Hamilton

It’s another day of sun for La La Land director Damien Chazelle and actress Olivia Hamilton. The happy couple are engaged, they revealed Monday.

Hamilton, who played a smart part in the award-winning film, announced their engagement on her Instagram. In the romantic photo she shows off her sparkling, Monique Pean ring as Chazelle plants a kiss on her cheek.

La La Land (starring Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and John Legend) won 6 Academy Awards, including Best Director for Chazelle. Previously, he had directed 2013’s Whiplash, which was nominated for Best Picture.

Chazelle’s new love is an actress known for her roles in Facetiming with Mommy (2016) and Surrogate (2016). She appeared briefly in La La Land in a scene opposite Stone as an annoyed cafe customer.

Hamilton is also a Princeton graduate who previously worked for Goldman Sachs and McKinsey & Co.

Chazelle, 32, was previously married to ex-wife Jasmine McGlade, an executive producer on La La Land. They split in 2014.

Damien and Olivia are ENGAGED!!! 😭😭 So happy for them! Hope they live a long and happy life together. 💏💑💕💕 @ohamilto A post shared by Damien Sayre Chazelle (@director.chazelle) on Oct 9, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

Chazelle called Hamilton the “love of my life” during his acceptance speech for best director at the Critics Choice Awards in Dec. 2016. “This is a film about love, I think, more than anything,” he said of La La Land at the time. “So I have to thank the love of my life, Olivia Hamilton.”

According to a Dec. 2016 article in W Magazine, the couple currently lives in Venice, California, with their rescue dog, Colin.