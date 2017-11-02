Kyra Sedgwick Credits Turning 50 and Husband Kevin Bacon for Inspiring Her to Direct Movies

Actress Kyra Sedgwick credits both turning 50 and husband Kevin Bacon for inspiring her to direct films, which she hopes to do more of now that she completed her debut feature.

“I have to say, Kevin [Bacon] was a really big inspiration for me because he was like, ‘Not only can you do it, but you’ll do it well and you’ll love it,'” Sedgwick told PEOPLE in Savannah, Georgia on Tuesday, where she was presented with the Spotlight Award from the Savannah Film Festival for directing the Lifetime movie Story of a Girl.

“He was absolutely right.”

The actress-turned-director received more than just vocal support from Bacon: Her husband of 29 years actually starred in the drama, which tells the story of teenage girl experiencing negative impacts from social media.

Sedgwick feels connected to the film’s plot, and admitted to being afraid of social media.

“I think it’s completely unregulated and there’s too much information coming at us and too much information going out,” said Sedgwick. “I think the increase in teenage suicide is because of FOMO: fear of missing out.”

Sedgwick also commented on the mental health impacts of constantly seeing the lives of others online.

“Everyone’s life looks perfect on [social media] so they think, ‘I should be happy all the time,’ and the truth is most people are not,” said Sedgwick. “Most people are struggling with a lot of stuff. I’m scared of it.”

Sedgwick said she hadn’t directed previously because she was afraid of not measuring up to her own expectations. She admitted that turning 50 made her less afraid of failure.

“I thought I had to be great at everything,” said the longtime actress and mother of two. “I didn’t want to chance not being great at [directing].”

After the success and support of Story of a Girl, which premiered on Lifetime in June, Sedgwick does not plan to slow down.

“I love directing. I love it more than anything, and I can’t wait to do more of it,” said Sedgwick. “[I am] singing it from the mountaintops and banging on every door, and I’m not taking no for an answer.”