How Kumail Nanjiani Found the 'Perfect' Wife (and More!) in Cowriter Emily V. Gordon

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon‘s romantic comedy The Big Sick was one of the biggest hit films of 2017, and now the actor is opening up about how he found true love with his wife.

“When I was younger, I had this list of ‘the perfect women will have these qualities,’ and then you grow up and you realize that stuff doesn’t matter,” Nanjiani, 39, says in his debut with the feminist media brand MAKERS. “What matters is the real connection.”

Luckily for the Silicon Valley star, Gordon, 38, has “all that stuff that was on shallow teenage Kumail’s list” — and much more.

“With Emily, I got the real connection,” he says about his wife, who co-wrote The Big Sick with him.

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon

In his MAKERS interview, the star also opened up about the importance of having more women in positions of power and behind the scenes.

“Here’s the big thing: having more women writers, more women directors, more women executives, more women in positions of power — you don’t just do that to make a more equal society. You do that because the product will be better,” he says.

The actor also urged those in Hollywood and in other industries to truly listen to the women who have been speaking out on sexual misconduct in the workplace.

“I think of how scary it was for me starting comedy in Chicago, and then how much scarier it would have been if I was a woman starting comedy there because it really was such a boys’ club,” he says. “It was very aggressive. It was very locker room.”

Going forward, “I think the most important thing that we can do right now is listen to women who have been talking for f—ing centuries,” he adds. “I think it’s time for us to shut up and listen.”