Kristin Davis Is Upset Sex and the City 3 Won’t Be Made: 'It Is Deeply Frustrating'

Add Kristin Davis‘ name to the list of fans upset over the news that there won’t be another Sex and the City movie.

The 52-year-old actress, who played Charlotte on the popular HBO series and in its two big-screen film adaptations, penned a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday lamenting about the news that their planned third film has been killed.

“It is true that we are not going to be able to make a [third] film,” Davis wrote. “I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by [Sex and the City creator Michael Patrick King]) with all of you. So we will just have our memories.”

Davis’ message came with side by side photos of her time on the Emmy-winning show, which ran from 1998 until 2004.

“I love to look back at the pics from our LONG history of Sex and the City. I am incredibly lucky to have gotten to play Charlotte through all of her ups and downs (epitomized in one of my favorite episodes here),” she said. “Please know that all of the love and support for us through the years is felt by us and we are so grateful for all of you! SATC forever in our hearts ❤️💗❤️💗❤️💗❤️💗.”

A source tells PEOPLE that Davis was the one who was most enthusiastic about the potential new movie.

“Kristin was the most into the idea and really hoped it would work,” says the source.

Rumors that Charlotte, Samantha (Kim Cattrall ), Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) were reuniting for a new film, which would follow 2008’s Sex and the City and 2010’s Sex and the City 2, have long swirled. But after almost eight years of encouraging words from actors, Parker told Extra on Thursday that any possibility of a third movie is officially “over” — calling the news “disappointing.”

While a reason was not provided, DailyMailTV claimed the third movie was shelved because of Cattrall making “outrageous demands.”

The 61-year-old actress refuted these claims in a tweet Friday morning and revealed that she “didn’t want to do a third film” in 2016.

Woke 2 a @MailOnline 💩storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017

Later on Friday, Cattrall re-shared a tweet that read, “Person: *applauds SATC for showing empowered women, in control of their own lives* Same person: *insults @KimCattrall for not doing SATC3*” Added Cattrall, “Amen…”

She also retweeted a fan’s message that said, “Let Kim be. She doesn’t owe fans a third movie. The second was terrible as it was. And her projects since have been great!” Cattrall wrote alongside the user’s tweet, “Preach….”

Earlier this year, Cattrall told PEOPLE that she was unsure whether a third film would happen, adding “there’s nothing concrete. There’s no script, there’s no idea.”

“The hardest thing is, what would the story be? It’s been seven, eight years since we wrapped the last movie. Can we get everybody together? We’re all sort of scattered now,” Cattrall told PEOPLE, asking: “Are we still relevant?”

According to Parker, Sex and the City 3 had a “beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story.”

“It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie,” she said to Extra.

In the end, it seems Mr. Big actor Chris Noth had been right about the third installment all along.

“It’s over,” Chris Noth told New York Magazine after Sex and the City 2 received lackluster reviews. “The franchise is dead.