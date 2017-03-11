Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Coming Out: ‘Everyone Has Their Own Experience’

Kristen Stewart has become an impromptu LGBT role model, and while it’s a position she might not have asked for, she’s been happy to take up the mantle.

Stewart tells The Guardian, “I don’t want to seem presumptuous because everyone has their own experience. The whole issue of sexuality is so gray. I’m just trying to acknowledge that fluidity, that grayness, which has always existed. But maybe only now are we allowed to start talking about it.”

Fortunately, Stewart says, the time are changing. “Oh, I think things are changing. I mean, I don’t think I would have approached my life differently if that hadn’t been the case. But who knows? Individually we are all part of that change and so I can take some credit for it, I guess – there’s no reason why I should shy away from that. But all the prejudice; it’s going for sure.”

Still, she admits that prejudice hasn’t completely disappeared. “I mean, yeah, it’s definitely still there. People still have some horrendous f—— experiences. But it’s cool that you don’t have to nail everything down anymore. That whole certainty about whether you’re straight or gay or whatever.”

Stewart was quick to point out: “You’re not confused if you’re bisexual. It’s not confusing at all. For me, it’s quite the opposite.”