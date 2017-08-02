Kristen Stewart Compares Dating Men to Grilled Cheese – but Says She'd Be Open to Trying It Again

Kristen Stewart says she’s “totally” open to dating men again someday – and is using a food metaphor to help explain.

The actress, 27, opens up about her sexuality in Harper’s Bazaar U.K.’s September cover story, saying she’s open to trying new things.

“Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they’ll eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything,” she says. “If I have grilled cheese once I’m like, ‘That was cool, what’s next?’ ”

Stewart – who declared on SNL in February that she’s “like, so gay” – also says she’s been “deeply in love with everyone I’ve dated.”

The actress was famously coupled up with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. A few years after the pair split, she confirmed her relationship with Alicia Cargile last year. She’s currently dating model Stella Maxwell.

“Did you think I was faking it?” she says. “I’ve always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn’t like getting made fun of.”

Stewart has been candid about her sexuality before, and told the Guardian earlier this year that by being open about her “own experience,” she is “just trying to acknowledge that fluidity, that grayness, which has always existed.”

Also in the Harper’s interview, Stewart admits she was teased for being a “total tomboy” in her younger years, which “really hurt my feelings.”

“I remember being in the sixth grade [aged 11] and [people would say] ‘Kristen looks like a man. You’re a boy’, or whatever, and I was so offended, horrified and embarrassed,” she details. “Now I look back on it and I’m like, ‘Girl, be proud of that!’ ”

Read the full interview in Harper’s Bazaar U.K.’s September 2017 issue – on sale Aug. 4 and also available as a digital edition.