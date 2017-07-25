Kristen Stewart Aced a Celebrity Tradition By Casually Crashing the Wedding of Two Brides

Dj'ed the MOST fun wedding for these incredible woman last night and had an unplanned guest show up to dance with us at the end of the night! Apparently Kristen Stewart loves Beastie boys ! #djkchedda #kirandkay A post shared by Karli Elizabeth Colpitts (@colpitts) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

The guest list of two Winnipeg brides got two surprise additions this weekend when Kristen Stewart and wedding date supermodel Stella Maxwell decided to practice the great celebrity tradition of crashing weddings.

According to CBC News, Kirsten and Kayleigh Jennings were celebrating tying the knot at Pizzeria Gusto in Winnipeg when the restaurant’s owner asked if it was okay for Stewart and Maxwell to join the couple’s party for a few drinks. Kirsten said that she didn’t know who Stewart was prior to this, while Kayleigh said that they treated the stars just like any other guest at their reception.

“I told Kir, ‘Hey, let’s just treat them as random guests. Let’s just treat them with kindness — southern hospitality. Winnipeg hospitality,’” she said.

It appears that neither of the brides were overwhelmingly starstruck, but were instead focused on the party.

“They looked just like two normal girls,” Kirsten said. “They look a little Hollywood, but if we didn’t know who they were, I don’t know if I would have known. We said ‘Hey, you know. Come on and meet your guests and, you know, don’t segregate yourselves. Come and party.’”

This article originally appeared on Time.com