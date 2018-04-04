Kristen Bell Shares Sweet Throwback Wedding Picture with Dax Shepard 'Just Cuz'

Kristen Bell is feeling a little romantic.

The Bad Moms actress, 37, remembered her big day with husband Dax Shepard, 43, on Instagram on Tuesday. Bell shared a sweet picture of the two kissing on their wedding day just because she felt like it.

The two got married at the Beverly Hills County Clerk’s Office in October 2013 after first getting engaged in 2010. The couple decided to delay tying the knot until the state of California passed legislation that allowed same-sex marriage, which happened in June of that year when the Supreme Court struck down the Defense of Marriage Act.

Bell and Shepard welcomed daughters Lincoln in March 2013, and Delta in December 2014.

The two often post shots of each other on their social media; Bell last shared pictures of her and Shepard dressed up for a Peaky Blinders party at a horse racetrack.

RELATED VIDEO: Dax Shepard Debates the Meaning Behind ‘Netflix & Chill’ — ‘Doesn’t ‘Chill’ Imply Something Sexual?’

Bell also recently shared with PEOPLE that her favorite thing to do with her family of four is to go on road trips. The activity allows them to be in a close space together and share lots of memories. And Lincoln and Delta are total pros at it now.

“They’re very well behaved,” said Bell. “They love road trips, because it’s all they’ve ever known. And taking a road trip with a kid in the 2000s is a lot easier, because you can turn on those televisions in the back when they’re going crazy and screaming. So there’s a lot of technological advances that make things easier for a road trip now than it was 30 years ago!”

“And you can pick what they watch — you make it learning programs,” she adds. “But at least it allows you and whoever is driving to listen to a nice podcast. Entertainment in a car is very important. My husband and I will download a dozen podcasts that we’re dying to listen to, and we’ll put the TVs on in the back.”