Kristen Bell Opens Up About Early ‘Toxic’ Relationship with Dax Shepard: ‘We Would Fight a Lot’

Kristen Bell‘s relationship with husband Dax Shepard wasn’t always easy.

The Good Place star, 37, opened up on Wednesday’s episode of Harry about her first year dating the Parenthood actor, 47, saying, “When we first met, we fell madly in love and I love the dramatic exit. There is nothing I crave more.”

Bell continued, “The first year, you are working out your kinks. I loved it. We’d get in a fight, because we would fight a lot, and I’d, like, yell something then slam the bedroom door, then I’d slam the front door, then I’d get in my car and then I’d skid out the driveway and I would sit around the corner in my car and it felt so good and I realized how incredibly toxic it was only after he pointed it out.”

The actress added that Shepard put a stop to how she reacted to their fights, saying, “Three months into our relationship he was like, ‘You can’t leave anymore during fights. I’m not going to do that.'”

“I was like, ‘What?’ He’s like you can’t do that, I’m not going to have a relationship,” she continued. “He has a very high standard and a strong code of ethics. He was like, ‘No, I have more respect for myself, I love you but I’m not going to do that my whole life.'”

The actors, who married in 2013, share two children together: daughters Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2.