Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Rule the Rink on Roller Skating Date: 'Not a Single Broken Bone!'

This is how Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard roll.

The adorable couple spent Saturday night at Moonlight Rollerway roller skating rink in Glendale, California, where they showed off their skills with pals — while documenting it all on social media.

“Tonight @daxshepard rent[ed] a roller skating rink. And I had one of the best nights of my life,” Bell, 37, captioned a photo with her husband whizzing down the rink on her Instagram stories.

They also shared videos highlighting their dance moves while on wheels, including those of friends who joined such as Bell’s former Veronica Mars co-star, Ryan Hansen.

At one point, the men even linked up with their hands on each others’ hips and skated around as a four-person chain.

Bell proudly announced, “Incredible night at @officialmoonlightrollerway– not a single broken bone!”

The couple married in 2013 after six years of dating. They share daughters Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2 — and have worked out the perfect parenting tactic: the “tag team.”

“We switch kids all the time,” the Frozen actress told reporters of her children at Alliance of Moms’ Raising Baby event last month. “Because if I’m talking to the 2½-year-old, and I’m done, I’ll just be like, ‘We’ve got to switch. I don’t want to talk to this kid anymore.’ ”

Bell explained that the kid-swapping is done with good intentions: to give them the attention they deserve.

“You don’t want to be reactive to you kids. You want to be thoughtful, and you want to be setting a good example,” she said. “Sometimes that example is crying in front of them and saying, ‘I’m overwhelmed,’ or ‘I’m sad because of XYZ,’ or ‘I’m just sad because I’m feeling sad. I’m going to let my sad out. And then I’m going to find a way to cheer myself up.’ “

The actress continued, “It’s not about perfection, but it is about being thoughtful and not reactive. So in order to not be reactive, we switch kids a lot.”

Bell and Shepard, 42, have been open about their relationship’s “volatile” start and the importance of therapy in their marriage. They also recognize the need to take brief breaks from their kids, even if it’s hard to fit into their busy schedules.

“You just do. There’s no easy way,” Bell said. “Sometimes you don’t, and then you have a stressful couple months, and then you find time to do. There’s no trick to doing it, other than having really good communication with your partner, and being able to say, ‘I’m reaching capacity. So I need to go take a hike today, or I need to go have lunch with a girlfriend.’”

She added, “Something that makes me feel like a woman again.”