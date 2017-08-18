Before Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were a serious item — they endured a four day breakup. And it’s something Bell hasn’t exactly let go of, the 37-year-old actress revealed this week in an interview with POPSUGAR.

Bell knew she was in love three months into dating Shepard, but the actor wasn’t ready to settle down.

“We were dating for about three months, and I already knew that I was in love with him and he was hesitant because he knew he was still dating other people,” Bell said. “He sat me down and said, ‘I can’t have this right now. I think you’re wonderful, but I am still dating other people.’ And then I, like, liquefied and fell to the ground, but I felt incredibly respected that he had the balls to tell me we weren’t in the same place.”

Four days later, Shepard called her and said he didn’t know what he “was thinking.”

“He called me and he was like, ‘I don’t know what I was thinking. I was dating someone else but they’re just not as interesting as you, and I don’t know what I’m doing,’ and he came back,” she said. “But I still always remind him of when he broke up with me.”

Previous struggles aside, Bell said that should she and her husband of 10 years ever split, she wouldn’t regret the time she spent with him.

Talking with E! News last week after news of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ split rocked Hollywood, the Frozen star said that if she and Shepard, 42, ever separated, she would try to focus on the positive aspects of the marriage.

“I’m glad I spent my time with that person,” she explained. “We may have to make different choices; those choices might make us sad for a while, but ultimately you have to make hard choices in life. I don’t fault anyone for making them.”

She also disputed that Pratt’s meteoric rise to fame as a Hollywood action star was the reason behind the split.

“I don’t necessarily know that it’s ‘Hollywood’ that gets in the way,” Bell said about the dangers of being part of a celebrity couple. “The reality is when you’re working in this industry you’re sometimes shooting a movie in China for four months. You’re away from your family for four months. I think it’s more the separation than anything that can weigh on people.”