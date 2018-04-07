Kristen Bell Supports Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Split: It Might 'Be the Healthiest Thing'

Kristen Bell doesn’t think Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s split announcement is necessarily heartbreaking news.

Bell, 37, told E! News at the This Bar Saves Lives event on Thursday that she understands that “people need to look up to other relationships,” but added, “I also think we’re not looking at the whole picture when we sort of idolize the relationship.”

Addressing Tatum and Dewan specifically, the actress told the outlet, “Like those two, that may be a better path for both of them and they’re both lovely people and they’re still friends and that’s OK. It’s OK to feel like, ‘I went through 10 years with you, I love you and now I feel like I want something different and so do you.’ ”

“Like it doesn’t have to be a heartbreak, I guess is what I mean. It could actually be the healthiest thing for both individuals to thrive and it could also be the best example for your kids,” the actress added.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Bell, who has been married to actor Dax Shepard since 2013, acknowledged that marriages in the spotlight can be “a lot of pressure,” but has high hopes for her relationship with Shepard, with whom she shares two children, daughters Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3.

“Well I’ll tell you this, I highly doubt we will ever break up because we’re just…we’re in too deep and I like him too much. Even when he’s annoying I really like him,” she told E! News. “I’m still like, ‘I still wanna be on the porch with you when I’m 80, but I really need you to get out of my face right now.'”

Tatum and Dewan, both 37, announced they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage in a joint statement exclusive to PEOPLE on Monday.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the pair said. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Days after the couple made their announcement, a rep for the actress denied rumors that Tatum’s partying and flirting caused the split.

“Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumors are true,” Dewan’s rep told PEOPLE. “The reason our statement was so positive [was] because that’s the reality of the situation.”

A source previously told PEOPLE the couple’s “separation was a long time coming.”

“They both took a long time to work on their marriage and to figure out what they wanted. It’s not anything rushed,” the source continued.

Chris Polk/KCA2018/Getty

Despite their split, the pair “will continue to be the best parents to Everly,” the source added, referencing their 4-year-old daughter.

“Like other couples, they have had arguments and disagreements,” the source said, “but they were always very conscious about giving their daughter lots love and a great life.”