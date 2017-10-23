A Bad Moms Christmas: Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn Reunite Over Gingerbread Houses in First Look

Christmas can be a happy occasion, but sometimes having to spend so much quality time with your mom can a little much.

In an exclusive clip from A Bad Moms Christmas, stay-at-home mom Kiki (Kristen Bell) lets on that spending Christmas with her mom — played by Cheryl Hines — isn’t going all that well.

“Oh you know it’s…” Kiki begins, clearing her throat before she continues. “It’s okay, I guess, yeah. I mean, my mom got her hair cut and colored exactly like mine, but I think that’s pretty normal, right?”

Tentatively she asks her friends Amy (Mila Kunis) and Carla (Kathryn Hahn), “Do your moms have your hairstyle?”

“You know every time I think I’m the f–d up one in this group, Kiki you open your mouth and I’m like, ‘No, I’m doing great,” Carla says.

Returning co-director Scott Moore tells PEOPLE that he and co-director Jon Lucas “were so excited to revisit the characters of Amy, Kiki and Carla” for the sequel to the 2016 smash. “Writing for them is like hanging out with your good friends and just enjoying the crazy stuff that comes out of their mouths.”

“We felt like we barely scratched the surface in the first Bad Moms in terms of all the ways it’s impossible to be a mom nowadays. Plus, this movie has way more waxing than the first movie, so that’s always a plus,” Lucas adds.

In A Bad Moms Christmas Kunis, Bell and Hahn – once again overwhelmed and under-appreciated — face the challenge of creating the perfect Christmas for their families … and their mothers.

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Bell Shares the Unexpected Trip That Changed Her Marriage for the Better

Returning cast members Jay Hernandez, David Walton and Wanda Sykes are all back for the sequel. Series newcomers Susan Sarandon, Hines and Christine Baranski play the moms of Hahn, Bell and Kunis, respectively.

A Bad Moms Christmas opens Nov. 1.