Kirsten Dunst Says She’s ‘Very Happy’ with Jesse Plemons — but ‘Not in Any Rush’ to Plan Their Wedding

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons may have already played husband and wife on television, but in real life the engaged couple are taking it slow when it comes to taking on those roles.

Though The Beguiled actress is “very happy” with her former Fargo costar-turned-fiancé, she tells PEOPLE she’s “not in any rush” to plan their wedding.

“I’m very relaxed when it comes to those kinds of things,” Dunst says, adding, “I’m going to get married at some point!”

News of the engagement surfaced in January when Dunst, 35, was spotted with what appeared to be an engagement ring at the Golden Globe Awards. A few weeks later, the happy couple hit the Independent Spirit Awards together where Plemons, 29, was nominated for his role in Other People.

In Dunst’s view, there are benefits to being in a relationship with someone who works in the same business as her.

“The best part is having time off,” she says. “With our job you can work three months intensely, and then you have a lot of time to do whatever you want to do.”

She adds of being engaged: “If you find the right person, it’s amazing.”

Wedding plans aside, Dunst is keeping busy working, renovating the new house she bought recently and taking care of her cat, Tito.

In The Beguiled, Dunst once again teams up with director Sofia Coppola — whom she first worked with on The Virgin Suicides in 1999 and then again in 2006 on Marie Antoinette. The thriller, in theaters now, also stars Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning.

“I held Sofia in such high esteem — like an older sister whose clothes you want to wear,” she told PEOPLE at the Cannes Film Festival of what it was like working with Coppola prior to The Beguiled. “On this movie, I was like, ‘Now we’re very good friends.’ ”

Though Dunst grew up on sets of major films and can credit George Clooney with teaching her how to drive, she says she had a relatively normal childhood.

“I always went to normal schools and I’ve had my core group of girlfriends from sixth grade through high school,” she says. “I never was lost in Hollywood with no friends. That can happen to people, it’s a lonely city.”

Despite the fact that she recently told Marie Claire U.K. that “it’s time to have babies and chill,” Dunst says she’s “definitely not chilling out” right now, with several projects lined up. She has, after all, basically worked her whole life.

But as to where her life and career are headed, she simply says, “I’m stoked.”