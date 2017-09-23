Kingsman's Taron Egerton Reveals He Bought His Mom a House to Thank Her for Supporting Him Through Drama School

Taron Egerton says he wouldn’t be the successful, rising star he is today were it not for his family’s unyielding support.

The Kingsman: The Golden Circle star recently revealed to PEOPLE that his family have always been hugely supportive of his chosen career — they even took up a collection to help pay for his audition to drama school.

“I’m not from an affluent background in any way, so there was never that [directive from my family] to, ‘Go and be a lawyer because you’ll make more money,’ ” he said. “There was never any expectation I would make money so it was [encouragement] to go and do what makes you happy and I think they felt I was good at it, and that was lovely to have that support.”

The Welsh actor said they’re a big reason he went to drama school — London’s prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

“My mother especially, they were all very excited about it. My auntie, my father, my mother, my stepfather, it’s about 40-50 pounds [to audition], probably $90 or something like that, and they each gave me the money to go and audition,” he recalled. “And they each helped me get accommodation down there when I wasn’t able, I stayed with friends and things, it was a real family effort to pay for me to audition for drama school. … when I got this place at RADA, and I was very lucky – I [auditioned] at a couple other places, but it felt like something that we’d achieved and it’s still, the success I’ve had still very much feels like my family’s success.”

Has Egerton been able to return the favor for his family’s early monetary support?

“I bought my mother a house last year, I’m very proud to say,” he said with a smile.

And how long did it take her to stop crying after he gave her that news?

“I think she’s still going!” Egerton said with a laugh.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is now in theaters.