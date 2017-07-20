Kinetic Kingsman: The Golden Circle Opening Scene Debuts at Comic-Con

Hours after debuting a new, R-rated trailer for Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 20th Century Fox surprised Comic-Con attendees by showing off the opening sequence of the film.

The film picks up after the events of 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service, with Eggsy (Taron Egerton) fighting off an assassin with robotic arms while in his Kingsman car. The scene takes Eggsy all over London, and in keeping with director Matthew Vaughn’s signature style, is hyperkinetic and wild. (Part of the opening is shown in the latest trailer, seen above).

In the sequel, Eggsy travels to America to connect with the U.S. spy agency the Statesman (which uses an alcohol business in Kentucky as a front to cover for its true intentions). There, he meets U.S. agents played by Channing Tatum (Agent Tequila), Halle Berry (Agent Ginger Ale), Pedro Pascal (Agent Whiskey), and Jeff Bridges (Agent Champagne). Original Kingsman star Colin Firth (Harry Hart) returns for the sequel as well — despite being killed off in the first film.

“I’m in the trailer,” Firth said of his appearance in The Golden Circle during the Comic-Con panel.

