Sheer Drama! Kim Kardashian Slips Back into Her Givenchy for Ocean's Eight Pickup Scenes

Kim Kardashian West isn’t usually one to wear the same outfit twice. But the 36-year-old reality star was back in her Givenchy fall 2010 couture dress on Monday, when filming pickup scenes in Los Angeles for the upcoming Ocean’s Eight film.

Once again donning the sheer white dress with a matching cropped white fur coat, Kardashian West was snapped leaving her trailer in Downtown Los Angeles — her pin-straight long dark hair falling by her waist.

PEOPLE previously confirmed the reality star and her sister Kendall Jenner would be making cameos in Ocean’s Eight, the all-female reboot to Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven trilogy, after they were spotted headed to the set at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in January.

Soon thereafter, PEOPLE learned the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars’ appearance in the much-anticipated film involved none other than a jewelry heist – an art-imitates-life move coming months after Kardashian West’s own terrifying jewelry heist in October, where she was held at gunpoint by masked men who stole millions of dollars’ worth of jewelry from her (including a $4 million ring) at the No Address Hotel.

The incident’s aftermath will be explored on the new season of Kardashian West’s hit E! reality show— as seen in the first promo for the upcoming season, where she tearfully recounted the incident.

As mom Kris Jenner explained recently to Ellen DeGeneres, returning to filming helped Kardashian West heal from the “devastating” incident.

“When we started filming again and getting up and running, you know obviously Kim was around because we all practically live together on the street,” she told the television host. “And we started filming and what was coming out of that was very therapeutic for her, I think. To just explain to us and walk us through.”

“She just thinks that it might bring some awareness,” Jenner continued. “You know, it’s changed the way we live our lives and just the way we take care of our kids and our grandchildren. So it’s been a process.”

While filming Ocean’s Eight is likely proving just as therapeutic for Kardashian West, being surrounded by the film’s superstar cast surely helps.

The all-female reboot of the Ocean’s Eleven franchise stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Nora Lum (better known by her moniker Awkwafina).