Kim Kardashian West's Shocking Ocean's Eight Cameo — Yes, There's a Jewelry Heist

Kim Kardashian West‘s upcoming big-screen cameo hits rather close to home.

PEOPLE previously confirmed the reality star and her sister Kendall Jenner would be making cameos in Ocean’s Eight, the all-female reboot to Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven trilogy, after they were spotted headed to set at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday.

Now PEOPLE has learned that Kardashian West and Jenner’s appearance in the much-anticipated film involves none other than a jewelry heist — though details of the cameo or the extent of the star’s involvement remain unclear.

The news comes a little over three months after Kardashian West’s own terrifying jewelry heist: On Oct. 3, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was held at gunpoint by masked men who stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her — including a $4 million ring — at the No Address Hotel, where she was staying for Paris Fashion Week.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian West, 36, was deeply shaken after the traumatic incident, and she went on to take a three-month hiatus from the public eye and social media. She has since stepped back into the spotlight and made her first official public appearance since the robbery last week at her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic‘s Masterclass in Dubai.

“Kim was very emotional before the trip and part of it was because she started thinking about the robbery,” a source told PEOPLE on Monday. “She’s getting sick of having to relive that awful night and just wants to move on.”

A second insider told PEOPLE the star was “nervous before she left, but says it was the right decision.”

“She was excited to spend time with her fans,” added the source.

Ocean’s Eight — which stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Nora Lum — will hit U.S. theaters on June 8, 2018.