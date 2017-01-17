Are Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Making Cameos in Ocean's Eight?

From reality TV to the big screen!

Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner were photographed in New York City Monday filming what appeared to be cameos for Ocean’s Eight, the all-female reboot of Ocean’s Eleven led by Sandra Bullock.

The duo were dolled up in lace dresses for the shoot, with Jenner donning a short-sleeved white gown while her big sister rocked a white fur jacket over her sheer gown. They are believed to be filming scenes for a fake Met Gala scene.

They’re not the only celebrities adding their star power to the already all-star cast. Adriana Lima and Met Gala organizer Anna Wintour have also appeared on the set, and Katie Holmes even confirmed she’d be playing herself in the movie.

“I’m a fan of all the Ocean’s movies. So, I’m happy that it has so many amazing women in it, so many amazing actresses. It’s really so much fun being a part of,” Holmes told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “I play myself. It’s just a cameo.”

sisters meet sisters A photo posted by Wendi Murdoch (@wendimurdoch) on Jan 16, 2017 at 6:26pm PST

Wendi Deng, the ex-wife of billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch, shared a photo on Instagram Monday in which Jenner seems to be wearing her gown from the film. The photo shows Deng’s two daughters — Grace, 15, and Chloe, 13 — with the Jenner girls — Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19.

“Sisters meet sisters,” Deng captioned the snap.

News broke in October that an all-female version of Ocean’s Eleven led by Bullock was in the works. Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling and Nora Lum (better known by her moniker Awkwafina) will be joining Bullock in the star-powered reboot.

Kardashian West, 36, seems to be slowly easing her way back into the spotlight after taking a break from the public eye and social media after being held at gunpoint by masked men who stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry on Oct. 3. The reality star traveled to Dubai last week for her first public appearance since the robbery.

Aside from supporting her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic during his The Master Class in MusicHall Dubai, Kardashian West also spent some downtime with close friends cruising through the desert on ATVs as the investigation into her Paris robbery continues to make major headway.

Last week, Four men were indicted by French prosecutors on several charges, including conspiracy, robbery, kidnapping and forceable confinement, and French authorities reportedly indicted an additional six suspects.

Ocean’s Eight is set to hit theaters June 2018.