Kim Cattrall Says She's 'Moving On' from Sex and the City and 'So Should You'

Kim Cattrall has moved on from Sex and the City, and she thinks fans should too.

The 61-year-old actress responded to a fan on Twitter Friday who questioned her yet again about the dashed plans for Sex and the City 3 — which reportedly fell apart after Cattrall said she didn’t want to reprise her role as powerhouse PR maven Samantha Jones in the long-awaited sequel.

“So I’ve seen you doing interviews on ageism yet I see you on [Instagram] saying you’re too old to play Samantha?” the fan named Josh wrote Cattrall, questioning her on a recent comment she left on Instagram. “I’m so confused!”

“Josh, I’ve played ‘SAM’ for 20 years. Am moving on & so should you,” Cattrall wrote back, plugging her recent two-season Canadian comedy series Sensitive Skin, which is streaming on Netflix. “Trying #SensitiveSkin my show on @Netflix.”

Rumors that Samantha, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) were reuniting for a new film — which would follow 2008’s Sex and the City and 2010’s Sex and the City 2 — had long swirled, with fans hoping to see the fierce foursome from the Emmy-winning HBO series back on the big screen.

But after almost eight years of encouraging words from actors, Parker told Extra on Sept. 28 that any possibility of a third movie is officially “over.” According to Parker, Sex and the City 3 had a “beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story.”

“It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie,” she said to Extra.

In the aftermath, Cattrall has said that she never intended to do the film in the first place, claiming she refuted an offer to do the film back in 2016.

“I can’t. My heart isn’t in it anymore,” she later wrote to a fan on Instagram. “I’ve moved on. 61 isn’t 53 or 41. I have learned so much from our Sam. She was my hero but I want to rest & not work as much as I have been doing for years. I want a less hectic life. My decision reflects where I am in my life & I can’t change that without being unhappy. I hope you’ll understand.”

She also maintained that she had refused to board the movie multiple times throughout the past year during a sit down with Piers Morgan for ITV‘s series Life Stories, while balking at reports by DailyMailTV that claimed the third movie was shelved because of Cattrall’s “outrageous demands” to the studio to produce other movies she had in development.

While Parker has not commented publicly on Cattrall’s decision to not take part in further SATC installments, Cattrall also called out Parker — who would have been a producer on the film — to Morgan: “And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer”

A source close to the situation maintains to PEOPLE that Cattrall’s comments are diverting attention from the key issue.

“Kim is trying to distract from what this is about — which is this: Kim killed the movie,” said the source, who added the actress “was negotiating as recently as this summer” to join the movie. (Studio Warner Bros. has not commented.)