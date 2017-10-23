Kim Cattrall says she was “never friends” with her Sex and the City costars, amid controversy over a scuttled sequel.

The actress, 61, opened up about her relationship with her three co-stars during an appearance on ITV‘s Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, saying their friendship never translated off-screen.

“We’ve never been friends,” she said. “We’ve been colleagues and in some way, it’s a very healthy place to be.”

The actress also addressed rumors that her demands led studio Warner Bros. to kill Sex and the City 3, calling claims “ridiculous.”

“I never asked for any money,” Cattrall said. “I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous.”

However, sources have told PEOPLE that Cattrall made “outrageous demands” to re-board the movie franchise. Another source previously countered that the actress was not happy with the “humiliating” plotlines for her character in the movies. (Warner Bros. has not commented).

While Cattrall has stuck by her denial that demands had anything to do with the death of the in-development sequel — which she said she refused to board back in 2016 — an insider tells PEOPLE that the actress is refusing to own up to her part.

“It’s amazing Kim is saying she wasn’t negotiating because she was absolutely asking for many demands, some of which have already been quoted,” says the insider. “When she said the relationship was toxic, it’s interesting because she is the one who creates the drama, but she won’t take honest responsibility for her actions. She’s been protected by their silence for so long I think she just expects that.”

Earlier in the month, Cattrall had compared the ongoing drama to a “toxic relationship.”

Rumors that Samantha (Cattrall), Carrie (Parker), Charlotte (Davis) and Miranda (Nixon) were reuniting for a new film — which would follow 2008’s Sex and the City and 2010’s Sex and the City 2 — had long swirled, with fans hoping to see the fierce foursome reunited again

After almost eight years of encouraging words from actors, Parker told Extra on Sept. 28 that any possibility of a third movie is officially “over.”

As previously reported, Catrall also called out Parker — who would have been a producer on the film — while appearing on the ITV series.

“And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer,” she said.

Cattrall has since said she’s moved on from playing powerhouse PR maven Samantha Jones — and wants fans to move on too.

“I’ve played ‘SAM’ for 20 years. Am moving on & so should you,” Cattrall wrote back to a fan on social media questioning why she had said she’s leaving.