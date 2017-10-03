Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker as Tensions Surrounding SATC 3 Revealed: 'Kim Killed the Movie,' Says Source

Since Sex and City star and series producer Sarah Jessica Parker announced Thursday that hopes for a third film were officially dashed, tensions surrounding the protracted cast negotiations have come to light.

As sources tell PEOPLE, the fashion-forward quartet have never been close. “It’s no secret that the women have had their issues over the years.” says a source. “They are all very talented. But I don’t think it’s ever been easy.”

On Monday, Kim Cattrall took a dig at Parker, 52, while being interviewed by Piers Morgan, saying “she could have been nicer.” Parker hasn’t commented publicly on Cattrall’s decision to not take part in further Sex and the City films, only telling Extra on Thursday that any possibility of a third movie is officially “over.”

Cattrall has slammed reports that her demands led to the movie being shelved. But another source close to the situation maintains to PEOPLE that Cattrall’s comments are diverting attention from the key issue: “Kim is trying to distract from what this is about — which is this: Kim killed the movie,” says the source. Cattrall has claimed that she has refused to board a third film since 2016, but the source tells PEOPLE she “was negotiating as recently as this summer” to join the movie. (Studio Warner Bros. has not commented.)

Cattrall and Parker in 2009.

During her sitdown with Morgan for ITV‘s series Life Stories, Cattrall, 61, who played Samantha on the popular HBO series and in its two big-screen film adaptations, once again said that she she had refused to board the movie multiple times throughout the past year. She also bashed reports by DailyMailTV that claimed the third movie was shelved because of Cattrall’s “outrageous demands” to the studio to produce other movies she had in development.

“It’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no’ that I’m demanding or a diva,” Cattrall said, according to the Daily Mail. “The answer was always no and a respectful, firm, no.”

“I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects,” she continued. “To be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous.”

Cattrall then called out Parker — who would have been a producer on the film: “And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer.”

Parker told Extra that Sex and the City 3 had a “beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story.”

“It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie,” she said.

Rumors that Samantha, Carrie, Charlotte (Davis) and Miranda (Nixon) were reuniting for a new film — which would follow 2008’s Sex and the City and 2010’s Sex and the City 2 —had long swirled before Parker’s announcement that the movie was off.

On Friday, Cattrall posted on Twitter that she first told producers she “didn’t want to do a third film” in 2016.

Later that day she re-shared a tweet that read, “Person: *applauds SATC for showing empowered women, in control of their own lives* Same person: *insults @KimCattrall for not doing SATC3*” Added Cattrall, “Amen…”

She also retweeted a fan’s message that said, “Let Kim be. She doesn’t owe fans a third movie. The second was terrible as it was. And her projects since have been great!” Cattrall wrote alongside the user’s tweet, “Preach….”

Woke 2 a @MailOnline 💩storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017