Kim Cattrall hasn’t changed her mind about starring in a new Sex and the City movie.

Just a week after Sarah Jessica Parker announced that plans for a third Sex and the City film were officially dashed, Cattrall explained her reasonings for not wanting to do another movie in a moment captured by the popular Instagram account “Every Outfit on Sex & the City.”

Responding to an Instagram user who asked her to find a way to make a third movie, Cattrall, 61, replied, “I can’t. My heart isn’t in it anymore.”

“I’ve moved on,” she continued. “61 isn’t 53 or 41. I have learned so much from our Sam. She was my hero but I want to rest & not work as much as I have been doing for years. I want a less hectic life. My decision reflects where I am in my life & I can’t change that without being unhappy. I hope you’ll understand. Kim”

During a recent sitdown with Piers Morgan for ITV‘s series Life Stories, Cattrall, who played Samantha on the popular HBO series and in its two big-screen film adaptations, said that she she had refused to board the movie multiple times throughout the past year. She also bashed reports by DailyMailTV that claimed the third movie was shelved because of Cattrall’s “outrageous demands” to the studio to produce other movies she had in development.

But a source close to the situation maintained to PEOPLE that Cattrall’s comments are diverting attention from the key issue: “Kim is trying to distract from what this is about — which is this: Kim killed the movie,” said the source, who added the actress “was negotiating as recently as this summer” to join the movie. (Studio Warner Bros. has not commented.)

On Monday, Cattrall took a dig at Parker, who would have been a producer on the third film, saying “she could have been nicer.” Parker hasn’t commented publicly on Cattrall’s decision to not take part in further Sex and the City installments.