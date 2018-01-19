Kim Cattrall Says Ellen DeGeneres Is a 'Fabulous' Choice to Play Samantha in Sex and the City 3

Kim Cattrall agrees with Sarah Jessica Parker — Ellen DeGeneres would make a great Samantha Jones.

“She’d be fabulous!” the 61-year-old actress tweeted — adding two thumbs up emojis — in response to news that Parker had suggested the TV host replace Cattrall, who had previously announced she wouldn’t be returning to the popular franchise for Sex and the City 3.

The topic of DeGeneres stepping into Cattrall’s famous shoes popped up when Parker stopped by The Ellen Degeneres Show and joked that Stephen Colbert — who she’d previously offered the role to — probably wouldn’t be the best fit for the role.

“I said, ‘Oh, sure. You play Samantha,’” Parker, 52, said with a knowing look, before telling DeGeneres, 59, “I’ll offer you the same opportunity. I’m gonna go across the lands.”

She’d be fabulous! 👍👍 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) January 17, 2018

A third installment of the film franchise came to a halt in September when Cattrall confirmed she never wanted to return to the franchise in the first place. Parker had said there was a “beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story” ready for filming, but now the future of the hit series is unclear.

“I think there’s a period of grief, a mourning process,” Parker told DeGeneres when asked if there would be another movie. “Then perhaps we’ll be able to consider, say for instance, you playing Samantha.”

But when pressed for an answer about another sequel, the woman who brought Carrie Bradshaw to life was in the dark.

“I don’t know. Last week, I said ‘No.’ Reality is a brutal companion,” she said. “I feel like maybe, I don’t know. I have to make up an answer, because I have absolutely no idea. You know, who knows. Perhaps, we’ll find a way. Right now, I don’t know.”

Though sources said that Cattrall made “outrageous demands” to re-board the movie franchise, she denied making those requests and claimed she had never agreed to board the sequel.

“I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects. To be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous,” the actress told Piers Morgan in October.

Cattrall then admitted that she had never been close with the other three co-stars.

“We’ve never been friends,” Cattrall said. “We’ve been colleagues and in some way, it’s a very healthy place to be.”