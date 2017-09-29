It seems the saga of Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big is over for good. But why? Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall reveals she “didn’t want to do” another film.

Since Sex and the City 2 came out in 2010, fans of the HBO series and film sequels have eagerly speculated whether their four favorite ladies will reunite on screen for one final film. It’s been almost eight years of circulating rumors and encouraging words from actors, but it seems our favorite past-time of pondering the questions in Carrie Bradshaw’s sex column will forever be just that — a past-time.

On Thursday, Sarah Jessica Parker told Extra that any possibility of a third film is officially “over.” Parker called the news “disappointing,” but did not provide a reason why there would be no third film.

DailyMailTV claimed the third movie was shelved because of Cattrall making “outrageous demands.” The 61-year-old actress, who played the flirty and confident Samantha, refuted these claims in a tweet Friday morning, and revealed that she admitted she “didn’t want to do a third film” in 2016.

Woke 2 a @MailOnline 💩storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017

Earlier this year, Cattrall told PEOPLE that she was unsure whether a third film would happen, adding “there’s nothing concrete. There’s no script, there’s no idea.”

“The hardest thing is, what would the story be? It’s been seven, eight years since we wrapped the last movie. Can we get everybody together? We’re all sort of scattered now,” Cattrall told PEOPLE, asking: “Are we still relevant?”

A representative for Cattrall has not responded to PEOPLE for comment.

According to Parker, Sex and the City 3 had a “beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story.”

“It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie,” she said to Extra.

In the end, it seems Mr. Big actor Chris Noth had been right about the third installment all along.

“It’s over,” Chris Noth told New York Magazine after SATC 2 received lackluster reviews. “The franchise is dead.