Kevin Spacey Under Investigation for Third Alleged Sexual Assault in London

Kevin Spacey is under investigation for a third allegation of sexual assault in London.

While Scotland Yard does not identify any person “who may, or may not be, subject to an investigation,” a spokesperson confirmed that the new allegation is against the same person currently under investigation for two other alleged sexual assaults, whom PEOPLE previously confirmed is the Oscar winner, 58.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “On 13 December we received an allegation that the man sexually assaulted a man (Victim 3) in 2005 in Westminster. Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating.”

Spacey was also accused of sexually assaulting a man in Lambeth, London, in 2005, and was already being investigated by Scotland Yard over a sexual assault in 2008, PEOPLE previously confirmed.

“On Wednesday, November 1, City of London Police referred an allegation of sexual assault to the Metropolitan Police Service,” a Scotland Yard spokesman previously said in a prepared statement that also did not directly name the actor.

“It is alleged a man assaulted another man (Victim 1) in 2008 in Lambeth. On Friday, November 17 a further allegation was made about the same man.

“The allegations are of sexual assaults against a man (Victim 2) in 2005 in Lambeth. Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating.”

In addition to the Scotland Yard investigations, an internal investigation by the Old Vic theater — of which Spacey was artistic director from 2004-15 — previously revealed that 20 separate individuals had accused Spacey of inappropriate behavior toward them. However, it’s not known if this new investigation relates to one of these complaints or is entirely separate.

Spacey checked into a specialist treatment facility following the numerous allegations of sexual assault that have been made against him.

His team has not responded to any of the accusations ever since he expressed regret for allegedly making inappropriate sexual advances toward actor Anthony Rapp, then 14 years old, in 1986.

Spacey issued a statement saying he doesn’t remember the alleged incident, apologizing for “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior” and announcing, “I choose now to live as a gay man.”