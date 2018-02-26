Kevin Smith Hospitalized After Suffering a 'Massive' Heart Attack: 'I'm Still Above Ground!'

Kevin Smith is on the mend after suffering a “massive heart attack.”
The Clerks director, 47, shared a selfie from his hospital bed after the health scare to update fans on his recovery. He was scheduled to perform two shows in Glendale, California, on Sunday night, which were being filmed for a stand-up special. However, Smith canceled the evening’s second show to get checked out — which proved to be a life-saving decision.
“After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka ‘the Widow-Maker’),” he captioned his photo. “If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”
Friends and celebrities, including Chris Pratt and Tom Arnold, immediately shared their well wishes on social media.
“Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer,” Pratt wrote. “Can you please pray with me people!?”
Arnold added, “Fans of Kevin Smith please take comfort he is in a good hospital with great doctors but if he needs 2nd or 3rd opinions from the worlds finest cardiologists we’ve got him covered too.”
The Comic Book Men host was inspired to adopt a healthier lifestyle — and lost 85 lbs. by 2015 — after being kicked off a Southwest Airlines flight in March 2010 because he was told he was too large to fit in a single seat. Smith spoke candidly with Men’s Health in February 2014 about the change, also crediting the documentary Fed Up with giving him a wake-up call.
“Awesome documentary, an anti-sugar documentary that completely changed my perception,” the man behind the beloved character Silent Bob told the outlet.
He added that he always ate whatever he wanted until the film changed his view. He added to Men’s Health, “So then I watch this documentary last year, and I was, like, ‘Oh, man, um, I really don’t wanna die’ – and I’m already 44 years old.”