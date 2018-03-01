Kevin Smith Is Back Home and 'Feeling Good' After Surviving 'Widowmaker' Heart Attack

Kevin Smith has returned home from the hospital, three days after surviving a “massive heart attack” that nearly took his life.

The 47-year-old Clerks director gave fans an update on his medical condition in an Instagram post on Wednesday, explaining that he was on the mend.

“Home again, home again, jiggety-jig!” Smith wrote, captioning a selfie. “Home is where the heart is and the heart is feeling good! It’s actually getting more blood flow and oxygen than it has in a long time. So I am ALERT, to say the least!”

On Sunday, Smith was in the middle of a two-show stand-up set in Glendale, California, when he made an emergency trip to the hospital, where doctors quickly discovered he had a 100% blockage of the LAD or left anterior descending artery — a type of heart attack alarmingly known as a “widowmaker.”

An operation to put a stent in saved Smith’s life and gave him a new hashtag to live by: “#WidowMakerBreaker.”

Post-procedure, Smith’s social media pages have been flooded with support from his celebrity friends and fans — many of whom shared their own stories about “widowmaker” heart attacks.

Their words left Smith feeling grateful for the support. “I just wanted to thank you all for the kind words you took the time to write to me about what my work has meant to you,” he wrote on Wednesday. “In the last two days, I’ve read some breathtaking sentiments that have profoundly touched me. It honestly means the world under normal circumstances, but after Sunday night? Everything means so much more, obviously. Seriously — THANK you, everybody.”

Among the well-wishers was Chris Pratt, who tweeted that he would keep Smith in his prayers — something that meant a lot of Smith. “Special thanks to @prattprattpratt for the prayers,” Smith added in his post.

Before returning home, Smith shared an emotional Facebook Live video from the hospital where he explained he’s “got a zest for life” now. “I am well, I’m sitting up and talking, I feel like I’m on a natural high,” he said.

He also talked about the cause of the heart attack, sharing that it could have been in his family history, as he lost his father to a heart attack in June 2003.

“I went through lifestyle changes, and some s— don’t matter,” said Smith, who lost “about 85 to 90 pounds” following the 2010 incident where he was removed from a Southwest flight due to being overweight. “Some s— you just can’t beat because it’s genetic.”

For what it’s worth, Smith does appear to be making some lifestyle changes post-heart attack.

He signed Wednesday’s Instagram post, “From Vegetarian Kev, Day 2!” — implying that he had now adopted a meat-free diet.