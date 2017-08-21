Kevin Hart's Ex-Wife Torrei Says He Was Cheating on Her with Current Wife Eniko Parrish: 'Numbers Don't Lie'

Kevin Hart’s ex-wife Torrei Hart is speaking out after battling with the actor’s current wife, Eniko Parrish, over whether Eniko and Kevin started dating before he split with Torrei.

Parrish, who is currently expecting her first child with Hart, caused a stir on social media earlier in the month when she wrote on Instagram that she and Hart had been together for the past 8 years.

The problem, as fans were quick to point out, is that Hart and Torrei got divorced 6 years ago.

Parrish responded to one fan who pointed out the discrepancy, saying in a since deleted comment, “Their marriage was broken way before I came in the picture.. They were separated living in separate homes. I was never a secret.”

In another deleted comment, Parrish said that cheating rumors “were spread” by Torrei “years ago [because] she wanted to play the ‘victim’ and not own up to her wrong doing as well.” Parrish added that Torrei only singled her out because her relationship with Hart “stuck,” despite knowing he was also involved with other women.

“I never wrecked any home,” said Parrish.

That’s when Torrei got involved, replying to Parrish, “Eniko sweetheart normally I don’t feed in to this, but when you addressed me directly, you forced my hand to respond.”

She added, “We have made successful strides to become a loving co parenting family, but you have now left it open for my character to be questioned. You, Kevin, and I know the truth.”

She then advised Parrish to “either respond truthfully or don’t respond at all” when replying to fans on Instagram.

Parrish has since deleted all comments on her Instagram.

Torrei responded to TMZ about the back and forth on Monday, saying of the cheating rumors, “Numbers don’t lie. Dates don’t lie at the end of the day.”

She added, “She forced my hand to address this publicly. The most important thing to me is my children, so if my children see something that she’s writing that makes me look like a liar, no.” (Kevin and Torrie are parents to son Hendrix, 9½, and daughter Heaven, 12).

While Torrei said she felt compelled to address the issue, she was quick to add that she has no hard feelings against Parrish or her ex-husband.

“I told them before I’m happy for them,” she said. “They’re about to have a baby. My kids are very happy that they have siblings on the way. I’m honestly happy for them, so I don’t understand where all this is coming from.”

She added, “Let’s be family for real, because at the end of the day we’re stuck with each other. So let’s just make it happy.”

Hart and Parrish, 32, married last August in a lavish California ceremony after a two-year engagement and many years together. “I already feel married, the wedding is really just for her,” he told Entertainment Weekly at the time.

The couple broke their baby news in May, telling PEOPLE that they are expecting their first child together — a little boy. “We are overjoyed about our new addition to our family,” they said in a joint statement.