Kevin Hart Calls Wife ‘Amazing’ in Sweet Mother’s Day Tribute Months After Cheating Scandal

Happy Mother’s Day from the Harts!

Kevin Hart shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife, model Eniko Parrish, in honor of the holiday, along with a sweet family photo featuring son Kenzo Kash, who the couple welcomed on Nov. 21.

“Happy Mothers Day to my amazing Beautiful wife @enikohart ….We are celebrating you & your greatness all day honey. I love u to the moon & back,” he wrote, adding the hashtags #Harts, #ForeverMyRib and #HappyMothersDay.

In a headline-making Instagram post in October, the 38-year-old comedian came clean to fans about an alleged extortion attempt that included a “sexually provocative” video of him with another woman. Hart apologized to his then-8-months pregnant wife as he emotionally revealed that someone was using the tapes and images to allegedly extort money from him.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“I’m guilty, regardless of how it happened and what was involved, the s– that I can’t talk about, I’m guilty. I’m wrong,” Hart said on the Power 105.1 FM show The Breakfast Club in December. “It’s beyond irresponsible. There’s no way around it. That’s Kevin Hart in his dumbest moment. That’s not the finest hour of my life. With that being said, you make your bed you lay in it.”

The couple, who wed in August 2016, have stuck together through the scandal. Hart even relived his cheating scandal in J. Cole’s music video for “Kevin’s Heart.”

In the video, the star plays himself as he goes through a day presumably amid the news that an unidentified person allegedly tried to extort him for a sexually suggestive video.

RELATED VIDEO: Kevin Hart Admits He’s ‘Guilty’ of Cheating on Pregnant Wife: ‘Not the Finest Hour of My Life’

The J.Cole-directed visual accompaniment opens with men and women staring at and judging Hart in a supermarket as the star peruses the aisles. Then in the car, Hart hears radio hosts discussing his “situation” before a woman in the car next to him sends flirtatious vibes and an older woman judges him with disgust. The music video ends with “Choose Wisely” written in the sky as Hart arrives home with groceries.

RELATED: Kevin Hart Opens Up About His ‘Tough’ Year After Sex Extortion Scandal

Parrish and Hart announced they were expecting a son last Mother’s Day. The actor and his wife threw jungle-themed baby shower in October, where they revealed they would name the baby boy Kenzo.

Hart is also dad to son Hendrix, 10, and daughter, Heaven, 13, whom he shares with his ex-wife Torrei Hart.