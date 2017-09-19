Kevin Hart’s emotional apology seems to have worked.

The comedian’s pregnant wife Eniko Parrish, 33, was seen still wearing her wedding ring just days after an alleged extortion attempt prompted Hart to issue a mea culpa on social media.

Wearing a camouflage sweatsuit, Parrish’s enormous engagement and wedding ring were clearly visible as she took their dog Roxy to the vet in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 38-year-old star asked his wife and children for forgiveness in his apology video on Instagram, claiming that there was someone who was trying to make “financial gain” from his misbehavior.

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back,” Hart said in the clip. “And because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn’t. You know, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form.”

He continued: “I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids.”

Reports surfaced over the weekend that federal officials are investigating an alleged blackmail attempt that reportedly includes a “sexually provocative” video of Hart.

“Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt,” Hart’s rep confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. “As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation.”

TMZ reports that FBI agents believe they know the identity of a person who allegedly demanded money to not leak the video, which features a man who may or may not be Hart getting close with a woman at a club and then in a bedroom.

Officials have reportedly identified the woman in the alleged footage, and believe she or someone else attempted to blackmail the star.

Sources told PEOPLE that Parrish is supporting her husband amid the allegations and that “there is absolutely no divorce talk.”

“She obviously knows about the cheating allegations. To her, Kevin is a great husband,” said the source. “Eniko is aware that Kevin has been accused of being a ladies’ man. She doesn’t care. He is her husband and he always comes home to her.”

The alleged extortionist reportedly told TMZ that he or she was trying to get money and expose Hart for cheating. The person also claimed to have seen Hart partying in Las Vegas last month, and accused the actor of cheating on Parrish with several women.

Hart, who’s dad to daughter Heaven, 12, and son Hendrix, 9, with ex-wife Torrei and is expecting a baby boy with Parrish, added that there are no excuses for his “wrong behavior” and described the situation as a “s—-y moment.”

According to a source, the family is focused on seeing the investigation through.

“The legal issue seems to be more important to the family than any sexual gossip that goes along with it,” the source said.