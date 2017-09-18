Kevin Hart‘s family is standing by his side.

Sources tells PEOPLE the comedian’s pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, is supporting her husband amid allegations of cheating and an alleged extortion attempt – and that “there is absolutely no divorce talk.”

“She obviously knows about the cheating allegations. To her, Kevin is a great husband,” said a source. “Eniko is aware that Kevin has been accused of being a ladies’ man. She doesn’t care. He is her husband and he always comes home to her.”

Reports surfaced over the weekend that federal officials are investigating an alleged blackmail attempt that includes a “sexually provocative” video of Hart.

“Despite Kevin’s well-known affection for the ladies, he loves his family, and his wife is behind him with the extortion case,” said another source close to Parrish. “That kind of thing comes with the territory, and he will do everything to beat it.”

“Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt,” Hart’s rep confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. “As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation.”

According to the source, the family is focused on seeing the investigation through.

“The legal issue seems to be more important to the family than any sexual gossip that goes along with it,” added the second source.

Parrish was photographed Sunday with her wedding ring on, walking her dog in L.A.

The alleged extortionist reportedly told TMZ that he or she was trying to get money and expose Hart for cheating. The person also claimed to have seen Hart partying in Las Vegas last month, and accused the actor of cheating on Parrish with several women.

The 38-year-old star asked his wife and children for forgiveness in his apology video on Instagram posted over the weekend and viewed over 3 million times.

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back,” Hart said in the emotionally charged clip. “And because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn’t. You know, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form.”

He continued: “I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids.”

Hart, who’s dad to daughter Heaven, 12, and son Hendrix, 9, with ex-wife Torrei and is expecting a baby boy with Parrish, added that there are no excuses for his “wrong behavior” and described the situation as a “s—-y moment.”

With reporting by LINDA MARX.