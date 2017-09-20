Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Returns to Atlanta to Be With Him Amid Extortion Scandal But Remains 'Very Upset'

Allegations of cheating and an alleged extortion attempt are taking a toll on Kevin Hart‘s pregnant wife Eniko Parrish.

“[Eniko] has been hounded by the press, and is very upset,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She is trying to stay healthy and enjoy her pregnancy, but the latest drama is too much.”

Over the weekend, Hart, 36, issued an emotional apology to his pregnant wife and children on Instagram, in which he claimed there was someone who was trying to make “financial gain” from his misbehavior. Reports surfaced that federal officials are investigating an alleged blackmail attempt that reportedly includes a “sexually provocative” video of Hart.

After flying out to Los Angeles earlier this week to be with his family, Parrish has returned to Atlanta with the comedian while he continues to shoot his latest film.

And while the couple appears as a united front, the source says Parrish still feels “let down” by Hart. “She can’t trust him.”

But despite the current setback, Parrish is still standing by her wedding vows.

“She is adamant about working through it,” adds the source. “She won’t give up on their marriage.”

A second source previously told PEOPLE Hart is “embarrassed” by the scandal.

“Kevin’s not doing too well,” said the source. “He’s really embarrassed that all of his personal business is out there for everyone to see.”

RELATED: Woman Filmed in Tryst with Kevin Hart Says She’s a Victim Too – and Denies Being Part of Extortion Plot

On Wednesday, the woman at the center of the sex-extortion video scandal came forward at a press conference Wednesday, saying, “I am not an extortionist. I had nothing to do with these recordings.”

Attorney Lisa Bloom said model and actress Montia Sabbag was the victim of multiple felonies after being secretly taped in Hart’s Las Vegas hotel room “about a month ago.”

“It is a crime to secretly put cameras in a private place like a hotel room,” Bloom said. “It is another crime to secretly record people in a private place. It is yet another crime to distribute those images. Montia is the victim of multiple felonies under state and federal laws.”