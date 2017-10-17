Kevin Hart Laughs Off Cheating Scandal By Using It as Material for New Comedy Tour

Kevin Hart has released a teaser for his upcoming The Irresponsible Tour, mocking his recent cheating and sex extortion scandal.

“You’ve been behaving like a miscreant!” Hart, 38, says to himself while arguing with other Kevin Harts on a tour bus. “Give me one example of me being irresponsible?” another Hart tells the group.

“We’re talking about you in that car with that girl in Miami!” a separate Hart says, before the original Hart responds: “I don’t even know who she is!”

In July, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor dismissed claims that he cheated on his wife, Eniko Parrish, with a woman that he met in a Miami Beach nightclub. Rumors swirled after photos surfaced online showing him in a car with a woman after a Miami Beach nightclub appearance.

BREAKING NEWS !!!! Tickets for the 1st leg of my #IrresponsibleTour go on sale this week… stay tuned for details pic.twitter.com/KMv5Tn6RJl — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) October 16, 2017

“What about that girl in Las Vegas?” another Hart brings up in the promo clip, referring to him being secretly videotaped whilst being intimate with Montia Sabbag in August in a Las Vegas hotel room.

In September, Hart spoke about the incident and apologized to his then-8-months pregnant wife as he emotionally revealed that someone was using the tapes and images to allegedly extort money from him.

A source previously told PEOPLE that both Hart and Parrish, 33, were “fully cooperating with the law enforcement investigation” in regard to her husband’s alleged extortion scandal.

Hart and Parrish have kept a united front since the scandal broke out, even celebrating the impending arrival of their baby boy — their first child together — with a jungle-themed baby shower.

Tickets for The Irresponsible Tour go on sale on Oct. 20.