Kevin Hart Says He's 'Lucky' to Be Married to Wife Eniko Parrish Weeks After Sex Extortion Scandal Broke

Kevin Hart considers himself to be one lucky man.

The comedian took to Instagram on Wednesday to express love and gratitude for his wife Eniko Parrish, calling her a “beautiful strong woman.”

“Thanking God for this beautiful strong woman that I am lucky enough to still be calling my wife today. You are truly amazing….Love you,” he wrote.

In the photo, Parrish, who is nearly nine months pregnant, is seen cradling her baby bump as she smiles for the camera.

Following the sweet message, Hart also issued a warning to his followers: negative comments don’t affect him.

“P.S please feel free to insert your hate below….Im as strong as it gets people so that s— doesn’t faze me. Im not a b—- which is why my page isn’t private. I hope your negativity makes your day better. Love ya,” he wrote.

The romantic post comes just weeks after Hart found himself at the center of a media storm over an alleged sex extortion scandal.

In a headline-making Instagram post earlier this month, the comedian opened up about an alleged extortion attempt that included a “sexually provocative” video of the comedian and another woman. Hart apologized to Parrish and his children for the incident in the Instagram video he shared on Sept. 16.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Parrish “is fully cooperating with the law enforcement investigation” in regard to her husband’s alleged extortion scandal. But the cheating allegations have taken a toll on Parrish, a second source told PEOPLE.

“She has been hounded by the press, and is very upset,” the source said. “She is trying to stay healthy and enjoy her pregnancy, but the latest drama is too much.”