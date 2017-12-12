Kevin Hart Opens Up About His 'Tough' Year After Sex Extortion Scandal

Kevin Hart took a tough question in stride at the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle premiere this weekend.

The 38-year-old actor alluded to his infidelity scandal earlier in the year when Extra host Mario Lopez’s daughter Gia asked him what he wanted from Santa this year.

“Have I been naughty or nice? That’s definitely a tough question for Kevin Hart right now, it was a tough year for me,” Hart joked on the red carpet. “I had some bumps in the road,” he continued in a more serious tone. “But the good thing is you take great steps backwards to take great steps forward. So now, I’ve recovered from some not nice times and now what I basically want is for Santa to know that I’m doing good and I’m doing better. Just to know I’m good guy.”

RELATED: Kevin Hart Apologizes to His Wife and Kids in Emotional Video After Alleged Extortion

In a headline-making Instagram post in October, the comedian opened up about an alleged extortion attempt that included a “sexually provocative” video of the comedian and another woman. Hart apologized to his then-8-months pregnant wife Eniko Parrish as he emotionally revealed that someone was using the tapes and images to allegedly extort money from him.

A source previously told PEOPLE that both Hart and Parrish, 33, were “fully cooperating with the law enforcement investigation” in regard to her husband’s alleged extortion scandal.

The two have kept a united front since the scandal broke out and having been doting on their newborn son, Kenzo.