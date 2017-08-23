Kevin Hart and Leslie Jones are going country.

The stars dressed up in cowboy gear Tuesday and shared photos of the outing, along with teasing an upcoming project together.

Me & @lesdogggg made some comedy magic today….can't wait for u guys to see this comedy magic!!!! A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Aug 22, 2017 at 11:24pm PDT

“Me & @lesdogggg made some comedy magic today,” Hart, 38, wrote. “Can’t wait for u guys to see this comedy magic!!!!”

The Saturday Night Live star, 49, seconded his sentiment, captioning a series of photos of her and Hart in costume, “Yo this is about to be hilarious!!!”

Yo this is about to be hilarious!!! A post shared by Leslie Jones (@lesdogggg) on Aug 22, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

Though neither comedian provided details about why they were donning cowboy boots, jeans and decadent belt buckles, Instagram commenters begged the duo to make a movie together.

RELATED VIDEO: Leslie Jones Reveals the Celebrities She Wants to Kiss Most

Hart will appear next in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, out Dec. 20, and then takes the screen alongside Nicole Kidman and Bryan Cranston in The Upside in March.

He and wife Eniko Parrish are also expecting their first child together, a baby boy. Already dad to Kendrix, 9, and Heaven, 12, from a previous marriage, Hart has some ideas for what to name his next arrival.

“For me, I’m just thinking about anything with a Kevin in it,” he told PEOPLE in June, just after the couple announced the baby news. “I don’t care what it is as long as Kevin is in there somewhere.”

As for Jones, she’ll face off against her SNL costars Vanessa Bayer and Kate McKinnon in the Emmys’ Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category when the awards show airs Sept. 17. The Ghostbusters actress also plans to return to the sketch comedy show when season 43 debuts this fall.