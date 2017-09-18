Everything Kevin Hart Has Said About His History with Cheating: 'I Messed My First Marriage Up'

After an alleged extortion attempt involving video footage of him reportedly getting close to another woman, Kevin Hart apologized to his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, and his family for his “mistakes” in an Instagram video.

Hart, 38, hasn’t confirmed any details of what happened, but he has gotten candid about his personal life, including cheating, in the past.

During his 2013 standup special Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain, he addressed the demise of his eight-year first marriage to Torrei Hart.

“I cheated. Am I ashamed of it? No, I’m not,” he said. “Do I wish I could take it back? No, I don’t. Let me tell you why. You can’t evolve as a man if you don’t make a mistake. The only way that you can be perfect is to not f— up. I did it, I f—– up. Don’t cheat!”

While appearing on Chelsea Handler’s Netflix show last year, Hart said he was “man enough” to accept responsibility for his actions.

“I was young on my first marriage,” he said. “I’m not ashamed to say it, guys. I got married at the age of 22. I was still all over the place. I didn’t really understand the definition of marriage. I wasn’t ready for it, so I take responsibility. I can say I messed my first marriage up. I’m man enough to say that.”

Hart then quipped, “At the same time, that was when I was in the prime of my sexy, so don’t blame me. That’s when I was figuring it out.”

At the time, Hart said he and Torrei were friendly.

“I will say that me and my ex-wife, regardless of the problems we went through, are in an amazing place now where we’re friends, we’re great parents, we’re coparents.”

But in August, Torrei caused a stir when she got a social-media war with Parrish over whether Hart starting seeing Parrish before the end of his marriage to Torrei.

Parrish wrote on Instagram that she and Hart had been together for the past eight years. As fans were quick to point out, Hart and Torrei divorced only six years ago.

Torrei and Parrish went back and forth in now-deleted comments on Instagram, and Torrei told TMZ: “Numbers don’t lie. Dates don’t lie at the end of the day.”

Hart responded in a selfie video uploaded to his Instagram Story.

“Going to be honest with you people, I’m at a point where I can’t even be shocked anymore. All I do is laugh man,” he said.

“Even after writing a book, a very good book, about my life in great detail … [it’s] still not enough?” the actor continued in a separate clip.

“Even after talking about my life in my stand-up specials, a lot of stand up specials, you actually see me grow as a man through my stand-up specials, still not enough?” Hart said in another brief video.

Though the star did not address his ex-wife’s claims head-on, he concluded his series of videos saying: “This will act as nothing but material for your boy.”

On Saturday, Hart addressed the rumors again when he posted an emotional apology video on his Instagram, apologizing for his “mistakes” and revealing he was being extorted for money.

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back,” he said. “And because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn’t. You know, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form. And I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids.

“And I just, you know, it’s a s—-y moment. It’s a s—-y moment when you know you’re wrong and there’s no excuses for your wrong behavior,” Hart continued. “At the end of the day man, I just simply have got to do better. But I’m also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. I said I’d rather fess up to my mistakes.”

According to TMZ, a person allegedly demanded money from Hart after obtaining a “sexually suggestive” video of Hart. According to the outlet, it is not a sex tape.

“Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt,” a rep for Hart told PEOPLE in a statement. “As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation.”

TMZ reports FBI agents believe they know the identity of a person who allegedly demanded money to not leak the video, which features a man that may or may not be Hart getting cozy with a woman at a club and then in a bedroom.

Hart and Parrish married last August in a lavish California ceremony after a two-year engagement and many years together. The couple broke their baby news in May, telling PEOPLE that they are expecting their first child together — a little boy.