Kevin Hart Admits He's 'Guilty' of Cheating on Pregnant Wife: 'Not the Finest Hour of My Life'

Kevin Hart is opening up again about his cheating scandal.

“I’m guilty, regardless of how it happened and what was involved, the s–t that I can’t talk about, I’m guilty. I’m wrong,” the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star said on the Power 105.1 FM show The Breakfast Club. “It’s beyond irresponsible. There’s no way around it. That’s Kevin Hart in his dumbest moment. That’s not the finest hour of my life. With that being said, you make your bed you lay in it.”

In a headline-making Instagram post in October, the comedian told fans about an alleged extortion attempt that included a “sexually provocative” video of him with another woman. Hart apologized to his then-8-months pregnant wife Eniko Parrish as he emotionally revealed that someone was using the tapes and images to allegedly extort money from him.

Parrish has since given birth to their now three-week-old son, Kenzo Kash.

“You don’t plan to f— up,” he said on The Breakfast Club. “You f— up, and then you go, ‘Oh s—, I f—– up’ … I’m gonna go home, I’m gonna address it, I’m gonna make my wife fully aware of what’s going on in the situation that I have now put us in and I’m hoping that she has a heart to where she can forgive me and understand that this is not going to be a reoccurring thing and allow me to recover from my f—— massive mistake. That’s what I’m trying to do not only as a man, but within teaching a lesson to my son.”

While Hart said he’s had “thick skin” about the negative media coverage surrounding the scandal, he told the radio show he was upset that some have suggested the incident was karma for Parrish allegedly breaking up his previous marriage to Torrei Hart.

“When people try to put that s— on [Eniko] like calling her a home wrecker, that got under my skin and I had to breathe,” he said. “That title was put on her by my ex out of anger or what.”

Hart’s comments harken back to an online argument between his current and ex wife over the summer. Parrish caused a stir on social media in August when she wrote on Instagram that she and Hart had been together for the past 8 years. However, fans were quick to point out that Hart and Torrei got divorced 6 years ago.

Parrish responded to one fan who pointed out the discrepancy, saying in a since deleted comment, “Their marriage was broken way before I came in the picture.. They were separated living in separate homes. I was never a secret.”

In another deleted comment, Parrish said that cheating rumors “were spread” by Torrei “years ago [because] she wanted to play the ‘victim’ and not own up to her wrong doing as well.” Parrish added that Torrei only singled her out because her relationship with Hart “stuck,” despite knowing he was also involved with other women.

“I never wrecked any home,” Parrish added.

Torrie then got involved, saying Parrish had “forced her hand.” She wrote, “We have made successful strides to become a loving co parenting family, but you have now left it open for my character to be questioned. You, Kevin, and I know the truth.”

Torrei later responded to TMZ about the back and forth, saying of the cheating rumors, “Numbers don’t lie. Dates don’t lie at the end of the day.”

Hart addressed his difficult year at the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle premiere this weekend when Extra host Mario Lopez’s daughter Gia asked him what he wanted from Santa this year.

“Have I been naughty or nice? That’s definitely a tough question for Kevin Hart right now, it was a tough year for me,” he joked on the red carpet. “I had some bumps in the road,” he continued in a more serious tone. “But the good thing is you take great steps backwards to take great steps forward. So now, I’ve recovered from some not nice times and now what I basically want is for Santa to know that I’m doing good and I’m doing better. Just to know I’m good guy.”