Kevin Hart and his family have made their Christmas card a blockbuster this year!

In the photo, which debuted on social media Friday, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star, 38, and his wife Eniko Parrish are dressed to the nines as they stand front-and-center in their movie poster-themed photo shoot alongside his son Hendrix, 10, and daughter, Heaven, 12.

“Happy Holidays from the ‘Hart’s’…..it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas…. #LiveLoveLaugh #Harts #DopePic,” the star captioned his card, which also marked his baby boy Kenzo Kash‘s first family portrait.

Holding their newborn son, the couple, who married in August 2016, prominently shows off their wedding bands, this after the actor opened up about his cheating scandal this year.

RELATED: Kyle Richards, Tori Spelling, Kendra Wilkinson and More Celebs Show Off Their Cute Family Holiday Cards

In a headline-making Instagram post in October, Hart told fans about an alleged extortion attempt that included a “sexually provocative” video of him with another woman. The comedian apologized to his then-8-months pregnant wife as he emotionally revealed that someone was using the tapes and images to allegedly extort money from him.

Parrish has since given birth to their now three-week-old son, Kenzo Kash.

On Thursday, Hart admitted he cheated during an interview with the Power 105.1 FM show The Breakfast Club.

“I’m guilty, regardless of how it happened and what was involved, the s— that I can’t talk about, I’m guilty. I’m wrong,” he said. “It’s beyond irresponsible. There’s no way around it. That’s Kevin Hart in his dumbest moment. That’s not the finest hour of my life. With that being said, you make your bed you lay in it.”

RELATED GALLERY: See Every Single 2017 Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Card Countdown Photo

On Monday, the star addressed his difficult year at the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle premiere when Extra host Mario Lopez’s daughter Gia asked him what he wanted from Santa this year.

“Have I been naughty or nice? That’s definitely a tough question for Kevin Hart right now, it was a tough year for me,” he joked on the red carpet.

“I had some bumps in the road,” he continued in a more serious tone. “But the good thing is you take great steps backward to take great steps forward. So now, I’ve recovered from some not nice times and now what I basically want is for Santa to know that I’m doing good and I’m doing better. Just to know I’m good guy.”

Last year’s Christmas card featured Hart and his wife wearing matching heart-stitched black sweaters with Heaven and Hendrix.