Kevin Hart 'Not Doing Too Well' Amid Extortion Scandal: He's 'Embarrassed,' Says Source

Kevin Hart is struggling to keep his spirits up amid allegations of cheating and an alleged extortion attempt.

“Kevin’s not doing too well,” a source tells PEOPLE. “He’s really embarrassed that all of his personal business is out there for everyone to see.”

Over the weekend, Hart, 36, issued an emotional apology to his pregnant wife and children on Instagram, in which he claimed there was someone who was trying to make “financial gain” from his misbehavior. Reports surfaced that federal officials are investigating an alleged blackmail attempt that reportedly includes a “sexually provocative” video of Hart.

Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish were spotted out for lunch on Tuesday, marking the first time they had been seen together since news of the alleged extortion broke.

And while they appear to be a united front, the source says the scandal hasn’t been easy on the couple.

“It obviously hasn’t been an easy week for him or Eniko and having it come out in public has affected their marriage, but she is determined to stand by him,” says the source. “He also has a lot of friends defending him, so he has a lot of support.”

On Tuesday, high-powered lawyer Lisa Bloom tweeted that she is now representing “the woman at the center of the Kevin Hart scandal,” identifying her as Montia Sabbag.

Sabbag, whom Bloom writes is an “actress and model,” will address the brewing scandal during a press conference Wednesday morning, the lawyer tweeted.

According to Bloom, Sabbag “was briefly involved with Kevin Hart a month ago. Since that time, she has been the subject of false, vicious attacks on her character.”

At the press conference, Bloom says she and Sabbag “will speak out … about the true facts of this situation, and will announce their next legal move.”