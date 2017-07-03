Kevin Hart Celebrates 38th Birthday at Star-Studded Irie Weekend in Miami

Everything was irie in Miami for Kevin Hart’s 38th birthday.

The comedian, whose actual birthday is July 6th, celebrated a little early on Sunday at the River Yacht Club in Miami, where DJ Irie held his 13th annual IRIE Weekend bash.

Hart and a group of 12 friends arrived at the party in style on the VanDutch luxury boat. At the yacht club, the actor and his friends shared a cabana and enjoyed a brunch spread.

With a number of projects in the works, including the new Jumanji reboot and the publication of his first memoir, it’s been a busy year for the entertainer. At one point, he was overheard joking to friends that after all the work he’s done since last summer, this feels more like his 50th birthday.

Later, Hart greeted his guests onstage, where he was presented with a giant, multi-tiered birthday cake from DJ Irie. DJ Eric D-Lux provided the sounds for the afternoon.

All proceeds from the IRIE Weekend benefit The Irie Foundation, which works year-round to improve and create a positive impact on the lives of South Florida’s at-risk youth.

Absent from the festivities was the comedian’s wife, Eniko Parrish Hart, who is currently expecting her first child with Hart, 37, who has two children from a previous marriage: son Hendrix, 9½, and daughter Heaven, 12.

The couple broke their baby news in May, with the lovebirds telling PEOPLE that they are expecting a little boy. “We are overjoyed about our new addition to our family,” they said in a joint statement.

Last week, the Harts enjoyed a vacation together in Palm Beach, Florida, where they were seen playing together in the ocean and on the beach. Parrish Hart later shared on Instagram that she is 20 weeks pregnant.