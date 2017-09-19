Kevin Hart Breaks Social Media Silence with Workout Photo Amid Extortion Scandal

Kevin Hart is on the run.

The comedian, 38, posted a photo of himself out for a jog on Tuesday, wearing a T-shirt that read “Shut Up and Run.” He captioned the pic, “#HustleHart #MoveWithHart.”

The Instagram post is Hart’s first social media offering since he aired an emotional apology to his wife and children over the weekend, following an alleged extortion attempt.

The 38-year-old star asked his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, and children for forgiveness in the video, claiming that there was someone who was trying to make “financial gain” from his misbehavior.

Reports surfaced over the weekend that federal officials are investigating an alleged blackmail attempt that reportedly includes a “sexually provocative” video of Hart.

“I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did,” he admitted in the clip.

The apology seems to have worked for his wife, as Parrish, 33, was seen wearing her enormous wedding ring while taking the family dog to the vet on Sunday.

TMZ reports that FBI agents believe they know the identity of a person who allegedly demanded money to not leak the video, which features a man who may or may not be Hart getting close with a woman at a club and then in a bedroom.

Officials have reportedly identified the woman in the alleged footage, and believe she or someone else attempted to blackmail the star.

Sources told PEOPLE that Parrish is supporting her husband amid the allegations and that “there is absolutely no divorce talk.”

RELATED: Kevin Hart Apologizes to His Wife and Kids in Emotional Video After Alleged Extortion

“She obviously knows about the cheating allegations. To her, Kevin is a great husband,” said the source. “Eniko is aware that Kevin has been accused of being a ladies’ man. She doesn’t care. He is her husband and he always comes home to her.”

Hart, who’s dad to daughter Heaven, 12, and son Hendrix, 9, with ex-wife Torrei and is expecting a baby boy with Parrish, added that there are no excuses for his “wrong behavior” and described the situation as a “s—-y moment.”

According to a source, the family is focused on seeing the investigation through. “The legal issue seems to be more important to the family than any sexual gossip that goes along with it,” the source said.

Hart has previously used the hashtags “#HustleHart #MoveWithHart” when posting on social media about his sportswear collaborations with Nike.