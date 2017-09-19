Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Step Out Together for First Time Since Apology Video

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish are standing together.

The married couple were spotted out for lunch together in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday, marking the first time they’ve been seen together since Hart posted his emotional apology video on Saturday following an alleged extortion attempt.

Dressed casually, the pair arrived at a restaurant together but showed no overt signs of PDA. They also seemed to be in the middle of an amicable conversation on their way out.

Over the weekend, the 38-year-old comedian asked his pregnant wife and children for forgiveness in a video apology posted to Instagram, in which he claimed that there was someone who was trying to make “financial gain” from his misbehavior.

Reports surfaced over the weekend that federal officials are investigating an alleged blackmail attempt that reportedly includes a “sexually provocative” video of Hart.

“I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did,” he admitted in the clip.

The apology seemed to have already worked for his wife over the weekend, as Parrish, 33, was seen wearing her enormous wedding ring while taking the family dog to the vet on Sunday.

TMZ reports that FBI agents believe they know the identity of a person who allegedly demanded money to not leak the video, which features a man who may or may not be Hart getting close with a woman at a club and then in a bedroom.

Officials have reportedly identified the woman in the alleged footage, and believe she or someone else attempted to blackmail the star.

Sources told PEOPLE that Parrish is supporting her husband amid the allegations and that “there is absolutely no divorce talk.”

“She obviously knows about the cheating allegations. To her, Kevin is a great husband,” said the source. “Eniko is aware that Kevin has been accused of being a ladies’ man. She doesn’t care. He is her husband and he always comes home to her.”

Hart, who’s dad to daughter Heaven, 12, and son Hendrix, 9, with ex-wife Torrei and is expecting a baby boy with Parrish, added that there are no excuses for his “wrong behavior” and described the situation as a “s—-y moment.”

According to a source, the family is focused on seeing the investigation through. “The legal issue seems to be more important to the family than any sexual gossip that goes along with it,” the source said.