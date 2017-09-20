Kevin Hart's Alleged Accuser Steps Forward with High-Powered Lawyer

The woman at the center of the Kevin Hart sex-extortion scandal has officially identified herself and is ready to set the record straight.

On Tuesday, high-powered lawyer Lisa Bloom tweeted that she is now representing “the woman at the center of the Kevin Hart scandal,” identifying her as Montia Sabbag.

Sabbag, whom Bloom writes is an “actress and model,” will address the brewing scandal during a press conference Wednesday morning, the lawyer tweeted.

According to Bloom, Sabbag “was briefly involved with Kevin Hart a month ago. Since that time, she has been the subject of false, vicious attacks on her character.”

At the press conference, Bloom says she and Sabbag “will speak out … about the true facts of this situation, and will announce their next legal move.”

I represent the woman at the center of the Kevin Hart scandal. Press conference tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/X9KV3zYwfY — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) September 19, 2017

The tweet comes after Hart revealed an alleged extortion attempt against him in an emotional apology video to his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, and his children.

In the video, posted to Instagram, Hart claimed that there was someone who was trying to make “financial gain” from his misbehavior.

Reports surfaced over the weekend that federal officials are investigating an alleged blackmail attempt that reportedly includes a “sexually provocative” video of Hart.

“I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did,” Hart admitted in this apology video.

TMZ previously reported that FBI agents believe they know the identity of a person who allegedly demanded money to not leak the video, which allegedly features Hart getting close with Sabbag at a club and then in a bedroom.

The outlet also reported that Sabbag is 27, lives in Long Beach, CA, and works as a stripper.

Sources told PEOPLE that Parrish is supporting her husband amid the allegations and that “there is absolutely no divorce talk.”

“She obviously knows about the cheating allegations. To her, Kevin is a great husband,” said the source. “Eniko is aware that Kevin has been accused of being a ladies’ man. She doesn’t care. He is her husband and he always comes home to her.”

The couple were spotted out for lunch together in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday, marking the first time they’ve been seen together since Hart’s apology video.