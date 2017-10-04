Kellan Lutz Confirms Engagement to Girlfriend Brittany Gonzales: 'She's the Light of My Life'

It’s official: Kellan Lutz is planning to tie the knot!
The Twilight star is engaged to his girlfriend Brittany Gonzales, the actor confirmed on a recent appearance on Steve.
When host Steve Harvey referred to Gonzales as Lutz’s fiance, the actor, 32, gave a quick “yup” before going on to add that “she is the light of my life.”
While the two keep private about their relationship, they often gush about each other on their respective Instagram profiles. Lutz gave Gonzales a shout out back in May.
“Thank you God, for the best Gift ever! I’ve never known such happiness and it’s awesome!” Lutz captioned a shot of the two getting close.
The actor also opened up about Gonzales coming into his life with a heartfelt caption on a photo of the two holding hands.
“2016 has been an amazing year and I thank God for all that he has blessed me with. The biggest blessing has been finding the love of my life and the ONE he has promised me,” Lutz shared. “I now know what true love looks like! I knew it the moment I saw her. She is the love of my life. The one God created for me! She is my best friend and the best teammate to shine brighter with.”
Gonzales, a TV host and model, recently snapped a pic of the pair after a romantic helicopter ride. “Grateful for this guy + the adventures we get to go on!” Gonzales wrote in the caption.
Lutz previously dated his 90210 costar AnnaLynne McCord from 2008 to 2011.