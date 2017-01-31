Matrix Reunited! Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Laurence Fishburne Catch Up at L.A. Premiere Party

Talk about Matrix reloaded.

Keanu Reeves was back in Matrix mode when he reunited with his two costars from that film, Carrie-Anne Moss and Laurence Fishburne, at the John Wick: Chapter 2 premiere afterparty in Los Angeles on Monday.

The trio famously starred in the landmark millennial sci-fi trilogy, and while it’s been 14 years since they appeared in the franchise’s last outing, Matrix Revolutions, the pals acted as if no time had passed, chatting and posing for photos together at the party.

And as if the sweet reunion weren’t enough, John Wick Chapter 2 also sees Reeves and Fishburne collaborate again onscreen: Reeves returns as the film’s titular character, while Fishburne’s role remains a mystery.

The onscreen pairing has left Reeves stoked.

“What’s the best bit? How about I’ll just say that in the big picture of it, that that could actually happen, the chance to work with Laurence Fishburne again, to get to play John Wick again,” Reeves said at the film’s premiere, according to Reuters.

The sequel to 2014’s John Wick follows the legendary hit man as he is once again forced out of retirement after learning that a former associate is plotting to seize control of an international assassins’ guild.

John Wick Chapter 2 hits theaters Feb. 10.