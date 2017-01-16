Katie Holmes and Mini-me Daughter Suri Cruise Are All Smiles at Lakers Game

It’s a mommy-daughter date!

Katie Holmes and her 10-year-old daughter Suri Cruise were all smiles on Sunday as they watched the Detroit Pistons take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles.

Holmes, 38, wore a black, sheer top with blue jeans. Meanwhile, her mini-me sported a purple, floral dress with a pink cardigan and matching bow in her hair.

This isn’t the first time Holmes and Suri’s similar looks have been on full display.

Holmes recently uploaded a throwback photo of her 17-year-old self to Instagram, and, at first glance, the then-rookie actress looked nearly identical to her little girl.

Not only do Holmes and Suri look a lot alike, they also share similar interests —fashion, playing with confetti and #girltime.

But keeping up with the little girl hasn’t always been easy for Holmes.

In a 2014 interview with PEOPLE, the All We Had actress admitted that she learns a lot as little Suri gets older.

“My patience has grown, but between 4 and 6 p.m. I mean, wow,” she said. “Between tickle fights and glitter art, I try to throw in some manners along the way.”