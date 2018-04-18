Katie Holmes Showers Daughter Suri with Love (and a Tiara!) on Her 12th Birthday

Happy birthday, Suri Cruise!

Proud mom Katie Holmes dedicated a sweet post on Instagram Wednesday in honor of her daughter turning 12. The actress, 39, shared a new black and white photo of Suri wearing a celebratory tiara and flower crown on her head. Holmes simply captioned the picture of her child with six pink double heart emojis.

The mother-daughter pair has been celebrating all week as Holmes most recently shared a photo of herself with an assortment of balloons. “Happy,” she wrote.

In addition, they were spotted on Batman: The Ride, a five-loop suspended coaster, together at the Six Flags theme park in New Jersey on Saturday.

Holmes, who famously starred as the Caped Crusader’s love interest Rachel Dawes in Christopher Nolan’s 2005 film Batman Begins, also rode other Batman themed-rides including The Joker, Bizarro, Harley Quinn’s Crazy Train and The Dark Knight, as well as Justice League: Battle for Metropolis.

Last year for her 11th birthday, Suri had three birthday cakes, cupcakes, balloons and a glittery Happy Birthday sign after a getaway to Florida with their family at the beach.