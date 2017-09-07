Katie Holmes Steps Out at NYFW Days After Beach Stroll With Jamie Foxx

After spending Labor Day on the beach in Malibu with Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes jetted across the country to kick off her fall in style – by returning to New York Fashion Week to take in some shows.



The Logan Lucky actress, 38, wore a full-skirted black halter dress with floral print, black heels and glossy waves to a showcase presenting up-and-coming designers Adam Dalton Blake, Tiffany Huang and Ghazaleh Khalifeh on Thursday in N.Y.C.

The actress celebrated the occasion on Instagram later in the day, posting a photo of herself with several of the fashion designers from the show. “Kicking off #NYFW with the @cfda @lifewtr Series 3 presentation celebrating emerging fashion designers #FashionIsArt @ghazalehkalifeh@adamdblake @yeahyeahyeahyeem,” she wrote. And she knows a little something about Fashion Week nerves – the actress presented several seasons of her Holmes & Yang line before ending that project in 2014.



While in New York, Holmes also shared an adorable photo of her daughter, Suri Cruise, 11, dining out on the town on Wednesday. “My sweetie,” she captioned, along with a series of heart emojis.

The outings come the week after Holmes and Foxx, who have kept their relationship private, were spotted taking a stroll on the beach over Labor Day weekend in Malibu, California.

The movie stars walked hand in hand along the sand barefoot in Malibu on Monday, as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail Online. Holmes soaked up the unofficial end of summer in a blue dress paired with a hat and sunglasses. Foxx, 49, opted for a black t-shirt and Adidas workout pants.

In addition to their romantic connection, the duo also has a fashion connection: Holmes frequently is spotted wearing styles from Privé Revaux Eyewear, a just-launched line of affordable eyewear in which Foxx is a partner (that’s her modeling the $29.95 “Socialite” pair above). Founded by David Schottenstein, the company also features stars Hailee Steinfeld, Ashley Benson and Jeremy Piven as creative partners.